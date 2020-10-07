Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$2.99

Product Snapshot: Tastykake is here to sweeten up spooky season with Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts and Caramel Apple Mini Donuts, available now on shelves nationwide for a limited time only.

Enjoy a fan-favorite fall flavor with seasonal Tastykake Pumpkin Spice Mini Donuts, featuring a pumpkin spice flavored doughnut and topped with cinnamon for the perfect finishing touch. These are available in 3 oz. single-serve packs for a suggested retail price of $1.89 and in 10 oz. multi-packs for a suggested retail price of $2.99, found at grocery and convenience retailers nationwide.

Perfect for a fall breakfast treat, Tastykake’s Caramel Apple Mini Donuts are now on shelves for the season, featuring apple-flavored doughnuts with a caramel crumble coating. These are available in 3.4 oz. single-serve packs for a suggested retail price of $1.89 and in 11.5 oz. multi-packs for a suggested retail price of $2.99, found at grocery and convenience retailers nationwide.