Company: McDonald's

Website: https://www.mcdonalds.com/us/en-us.html

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Wake up and smell the...cinnamon rolls! McDonald's is sharing some sweet news to give fans even more ways to experience the breakfast they love at McDonald’s with its new McCafé Bakery lineup.

Beginning Wednesday, October 28, customers can enjoy a new Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin or Cinnamon Roll at breakfast time (or break time...or lunch time...or coffee time...or me time, or...anytime, really). Each new menu item will be available all day at participating restaurants nationwide, because you never know when that sweet craving will hit.

Apple Fritter: A classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples, this hand-held treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing.

Blueberry Muffin: McDonald's new recipe is baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping, making for a crave worthy soft & fluffy muffin. Feeling “blue” all day never tasted so good.

Cinnamon Roll: Loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with a delicious cream cheese icing. Served warm, the aroma alone sparks a craving for the next decadent bite…talk about a reason to roll out of bed.

These craveable options will be offered alongside the restaurant's McCafé cookies and pies, marking the first addition of bakery items to McDonald’s core menu in over eight years.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president, brand and menu strategy, McDonald’s USA. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

McDonald's breakfast story began with the now-legendary Egg McMuffin in 1971. Over the years, they've continued to evolve their breakfast menu for their customers by introducing breakfast burritos in 1991, McGriddles in 2003 and committing in 2015 to sourcing 100 percent cage-free eggs by 2025. And now, McDonald's is continuing the legacy with its addition of the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll.