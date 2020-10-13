Company: Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn

Website: www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National, Canada

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99-$29.99 CAD

Product Snapshot: Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, the gourmet popcorn maker specializing in all-natural popcorn in dozens of unique and sought-after flavors, today announced their partnership with the Toronto, Ontario-based sales agency Design Home Gift & Paper. Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn’s small-batch, non-GMO popcorn will now be available to independent retailers throughout Canada’s provinces, just in time for the fall and winter holiday seasons.

Entrepreneur Ginger Frank founded Poppy in 2014, inspired by a popcorn shop from her childhood, the desire to be present for her children, and a love of local businesses in her adopted hometown of Asheville. Demand for the gourmet popcorn quickly grew and Frank and her team were soon filling large orders from retailers throughout the United States. Today, more than 500 retailers in 40 states carry Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn. As the Poppy team continues to grow their distribution, every batch is still crafted by hand in Asheville, NC, and all ingredients are sourced as close to home as possible, including Poppy’s non-GMO corn. Frank cites the company’s commitment to Asheville and the local economy: “This is our home, and it’s important to us to create good jobs and strong partnerships right here in Western North Carolina.”

Canadian retailers will be able to order any of Poppy’s flavors through Design Home, including best-selling flavors Salted Caramel, White Cheddar, Pimento Cheese, and Cinnamon Bourbon Pecan. Over 50 orders have already been placed by independent retailers across Canada. “It’s really exciting to us that our Canadian customers will be able to purchase Poppy directly without having to worry about shipping from the United States,” says Frank. “And they’ll be supporting their local shops at the same time.”

“We are proud to represent Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn in Canada,” says Jay Djang, president at Design Home. “Poppy will be marketed through the Design Home team of representatives across Canada, through our digital marketing, and will also be included in our new corporate showroom and at the Toronto Gift Shows.”