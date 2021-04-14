Company: Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn

Website: www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $10.50

Product Snapshot: Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, the Asheville-based gourmet popcorn maker specializing in natural, non-GMO popcorn in dozens of delightful flavors, has announced their latest popcorn collection, the BBQ Series. Launching just in time for the summer grilling season, the new series includes three brand new flavors—Smoky Texas Barbecue, Spicy Kansas City Barbecue, Tangy Carolina Barbecue—and the return of the popular Sweet Honey Barbecue flavor.

New Smoky Texas BBQ: Smoky, spice-rubbed popcorn with a hint of molasses. Close your eyes and you can almost taste the brisket. Was this popcorn cooked low and slow over an open fire? No, but it sure tastes like it. (MSRP: $10.50) (GF, V)

New Spicy Kansas City BBQ: It’s sweet. It’s savory. It’s spicy. It’s what barbecue dreams are made of. With hickory smoke and cayenne, this spice-rubbed popcorn starts sweet and ends with a kick. (MSRP: $10.50) (GF, V)

New Tangy Carolina BBQ: A tribute to our home state’s vinegar-based barbecue sauce. Tangy, smoky popcorn with a subtly sweet finish. Can you taste that Southern hospitality? Welcome to Carolina, y’all! (MSRP: $10.50) (GF, V)

Sweet Honey BBQ: A perfect blend of smoky spices and sweet honey. Add that to fluffy, crunchy kernels and you’ve got a perfectly caramelized barbecue taste. This returning flavor has a cult following for a reason. (MSRP: $10.50) (GF)

Each of the Barbecue flavors is naturally gluten-free and made with non-GMO corn. The three regional barbecue flavors (Texas, Kansas City, and Carolina) are also suitable for plant-based diets, as they are entirely vegan.

“Here at Poppy we’re lucky to live and work in and around Asheville—a Southern foodie’s paradise! We’re all about fresh, high-quality ingredients and channeling Southern hospitality. And at the end of the day, we want people to have fun celebrating life’s best moments, even if that means sending a care package instead of seeing each other in person right now,” says Ginger Frank, founder of Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn. “Barbecue culture—whether that’s having a friendly argument about regional barbecue styles or gathering in someone’s backyard for a cookout—is synonymous with slowing down to savor life and celebrate our communities. So we’re really excited to share these new flavors!”

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn is available all over the United States, including at local retailers in Texas, Kansas City, and both North and South Carolina. Customers can find nearby retailers using Poppy’s Store Locator tool, and can also shop online at www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com.