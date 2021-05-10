Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, the gourmet popcorn maker specializing in all-natural popcorn in dozens of unique and sought-after flavors, has announced a partnership with Hallmark Cards, Inc. Three of Poppy’s most popular flavors—Parmesan & Black Pepper, Poppy Mix, and Salted Caramel —will be available at all 2000 Hallmark stores and online at www.hallmark.com in time for Father’s Day.

The flavors arriving at Hallmark storefronts in May include a little something for everyone, with one savory and one sweet flavor, and one that’s both savory and sweet. Each of the flavors is naturally gluten-free:

Parmesan & Black Pepper (GF): Full of flavor, it’s like a big, cheesy, peppery bowl of your favorite pasta. Serious comfort food. Don’t want to sit around dreaming of popcorn all day? Don’t try this flavor.

Salted Caramel (GF): Handmade in small batches with real butter, a touch of Celtic Sea Salt® and molasses goodness, it will bring a smile to your face. It is also gluten-free and non-GMO.

Poppy Mix (GF): Poppy's eponymous mix brings together non-GMO White Cheddar & our famous Salted Caramel, but the addition of its spicy Jalapeño Cheddar gives this mix a kick. The Poppy team’s #1 pick to pair with a cold beer.

Founded by entrepreneur Ginger Frank in 2014, Asheville’s Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn serves up gourmet popcorn in delightful and mouthwatering flavors. As Poppy continues to grow its distribution, every batch of popcorn is still crafted by hand in Western North Carolina, and all ingredients are sourced as close to home as possible, including the brand’s fresh, non-GMO popcorn.

“Partnering with Hallmark is such a natural fit for Poppy,” says founder Ginger Frank. “Bringing people together around food and celebrating our families, friends, and communities—that’s all been part of the Poppy DNA from the beginning! We’re very excited about this partnership, because we love being a small part of how people connect with their loved ones and show how much they care.”