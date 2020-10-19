The PACK EXPO trade show in Chicago has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To ensure that customers do not miss out on the latest news and innovations in the world of foreign object detection and sorting technology, Sesotec will be participating in PACK EXPO Connects, a virtual event that will take place from November 9th to 13th.

Under the slogan “Driving Impact – Safe food and saving food,“ Sesotec will present on a number of issues concerning food safety and the fight against food waste. Sesotec experts will be standing by via live chat and giving virtual product demos about the most pressing challenges facing the food processing and manufacturing industries, from production efficiency, to increasing profitability, to conserving resources.

Highlight Nr. 1: Metal Detection with Artificial Intelligence

The virtual trade show event will mark the North American debut of the latest innovation from the Sesotec headquarters: THiNK, a metal detection system equipped with artificial intelligence. With THiNK, the interfering signals caused by product effect can be tuned out significantly more accurately than with conventional metal detectors. The advantages: improved food safety and less food waste.

Highlight Nr. 2: NEXWEY Checkweigher

NEXWEY is the brand new checkweigher from Sesotec that not only improves production line efficiency but can also help bring food processing facilities to a higher level of food safety and compliance. NEXWEY checkweighers are 100% made in the USA.

In addition to these two highlights, Sesotec will supplement their exhibition booth with a number of other food safety technologies: the x-ray inspection system RAYCON EX1, the metal detectors INTUITY and GLS, and the metal separation systems RAPID 5000 and GF 4000.

Schedule for Live Demos and Chats

Sesotec will be hosting two live demos at the PACK EXPO Connects, both of which will be available as recordings afterwards.

THiNK - Metal Detection with Artificial Intelligence

Monday, November 9 | 12:45 - 1:00 PM CT.

RAYCON D+ - Intelligent X-ray Inspection

Tuesday, November 10 | 2:30 - 2:45 PM CT.

Register to participate here: http://pec20.nvytes.co/pec20/register/PEC_52Q57.html

Additionally, the Innovation Stage will feature a presentation about THiNK on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 2PM CT. Register to participate here: https://bit.ly/2SvihqE

Sesotec experts will be standing by throughout the week to answer questions and offer advice via live chat.

For more information, visit www.Pe.show/529.