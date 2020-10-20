Company: Designer Chocolate

Website: https://designerprotein.com/

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Making its gourmet chocolate bar debut, Designer Protein, the trusted source for nutrient-filled protein powders has introduced Designer Chocolate Bars, premium 2.15 ounce dark chocolate bars with 10 grams of whey protein. Available in two flavors: Dark Chocolate with Almonds and Dark Chocolate with Quinoa, Designer Chocolate Bars are all natural, kosher, gluten free and also contain 85 percent dark premium cacao, eight grams of dietary fiber and only seven grams of sugar. The SRP is $2.99.

“Using our flagship whey protein, we are proud to launch Designer Chocolate Bars that fill a conspicuous void in the chocolate, snack and confection aisles,” says Paul Pruett, CEO Designer Protein. “With only six ingredients, the Designer Chocolate Bar nutritionals is better than many popular nutrition or snack bars and there is no brand more trusted to deliver on both taste and performance for a health conscious consumer who wants a treat.”

Whey protein is considered the gold standard for protein as it is considered one of the highest quality proteins that is easily digested. Consuming whey protein is a simple way to add additional protein to a diet. Whey protein combined with 85 percent cacao, and only three or four grams of sugar per serving, makes Designer Chocolate Bars a better-for-you option.

Designer Chocolate Bars are made in the USA with environmentally sustainable packaging. Each flavor is available in twelve bar shelf displays measuring 6” W x 3” H x 4” D.