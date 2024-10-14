ADM has released its report on the trending flavors and colors set to impact food and beverage innovation for the next year. With a world increasingly dominated by technology, the company shares, producers should expect 2025 to be a year of embracing the "new human nature" through a recognition of innate human qualities. This "rediscovery" of the self will reportedly influence which flavors and colors resonate most with consumers as we explore emerging facets of the human experience.

ADM's 2025 Flavor and Color Trends Report examines four trend spaces driving consumers' choices. The report identifies which flavors and colors are likely to shape food and beverage development, and to provide opportunities to captivate consumers with unique sensorial experiences that capture seemingly contradictory desires for the past and future, along with evolving needs for wellness, affordability, and personalization:

Revisit and reinvent: According to ADM, the power of human memories and shared experiences coupled with new generations experiencing classic tastes and colors for the first time are leading to a reinvention of tradition through simplicity, familiarity, and comfort

Adaptive eating: Consumers are tailoring their consumption moments to improve the quality of their health, adapt to changing economic or environmental concerns, and fulfill human needs for satisfaction from foods and beverages

Euphoric wellness: Flavors and colors are interconnected with human moods and emotions, and there will be an ongoing desire for options that represent different areas of wellness, including nourishment for the mind, body, and soul

Made for you: Sparking human curiosity and creating meaningful moments leads to positivity and personal joy through exploring unexpected and personalized foods and beverages, brought to life through vibrant flavors and colors

