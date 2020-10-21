Company: ALDI Inc.

Website: www.aldi.us

Introduced: Varies

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$3.99

Product Snapshot: ALDI recently introduced a plethora of new breads, including bagels.

Introduced in December 2019: ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Keto Friendly Bread is an excellent source of fiber. Enjoy as toast with your favorite spread or use for any sandwich creation. Available in Wheat or Multiseed varieties. SRP: $3.49

Introduced in January 2020, ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Bagel Skinny's have 0 grams of saturated fat and only 110 calories per serving. Enjoy in the morning with your favorite spread, or make a sandwich for lunch. Available in Plain or Everything. SRP: $2.49

Introduced in March 2020: ALDI-exclusive L'oven Fresh Artisanal Bread has no high fructose corn syrup and 0 grams of trans fat, cholesterol and saturated fat per serving. Perfect for any sandwich creation or enjoy toasted with your favorite toppings. SRP: $1.99

Introduced in March 2020: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche or Maple French Toast Bagels will become your new breakfast must have. The Brioche Bagels are made with real butter and whole eggs for the authentic rich taste of brioche. The Maple French Toast Bagels contain cinnamon and maple for a sweet, indulgent bite. SRP: $2.99

Introduced in August 2020: ALDI-exclusive Simply Nature Ancient Grains Bread has 100% plant based protein with 4 grams of protein per serving, 3 grams of fiber and no trans fats. This bread contains no artificial preservatives or flavors. Perfect for any sandwich creation or enjoy toasted with your favorite topping. Available in Seeded or Seedless varieties. SRP: $3.99

Introduced in August 2020: ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Brioche Buns are made with fresh eggs and rich butter. Each bag contains 6 golden sliced buns to use for your favorite burger or sandwiches. SRP: $3.69