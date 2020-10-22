Company: Purely Elizabeth

Website: purelyelizabeth.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Ancient grain innovator Purely Elizabeth just launched two customizable, gluten-free, protein-packed varieties: Grain-Free Bread + Muffin Mix and Grain-Free Protein Bread and Muffin Mix + Collagen, which include a high protein blend with grass-fed collagen. Created to provide convenience to baking while remaining better-for-you, Purely Elizabeth’s grain-free bread + muffin mixes are packed with high quality ingredients and superfoods and can be used for everything from breads and muffins to scones and coffee cake.

After rave reviews of its recently launched Pancake Mix varieties coupled with the abundance of inspired home bakers amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders, adding an easy yet healthful go-to baking mix was an obvious and authentic next step for Purely Elizabeth. These new mixes are an ode to Purely Elizabeth’s roots, offering a baking from scratch experience without the fuss.

“With more time spent baking at home this year, I often wished that I had a convenient, nutrient-rich mix in my pantry, similar to our old mixes, rather than having to go purchase 10 different ingredients. I quickly realized that given options on the market were limited. There was a white space opportunity for us to bring a better-for-you, great tasting mix to the market that does the work for you, just like our pancake mixes,” said founder and CEO Elizabeth Stein.

Shining light on ancient grains for over a decade, Purely Elizabeth continues to revolutionize the category with its Grain-Free Bread + Muffin Mix, a multipurpose baking mix, easily customized by adding banana, zucchini, lemon, pumpkin, and more. Similarly, always aligned with holistic nutrition in mind, Purely Elizabeth sourced ingredients based on superior quality and nutrient density when bringing the Grain-Free Protein Bread and Muffin Mix + Collagen to life, featuring premium grass-fed bovine collagen.

GRAIN-FREE BREAD + MUFFIN MIX

3g added sugar

7g protein + 4g fiber

Made with organic coconut flour, coconut sugar, flax seeds, and chia seeds

Certified Gluten-Free, Paleo, and Non-GMO Project Verified

GRAIN-FREE PROTEIN BREAD + MUFFIN MIX + COLLAGEN

9g protein from premium grass-fed bovine collagen

3g added sugar

Made with organic coconut flour, coconut sugar, flax seeds, and chia seeds

Certified Gluten-Free

Launching exclusively on ThriveMarket.com through December 15th and available for purchase online at www.purelyelizabeth.com, the bread + muffin mixes ($6.99/each) offer a trusted convenience, rather than shopping for a cart full of grain-free ingredients, while inspiring all meals of the day. To learn more, follow along @purely_elizabeth.