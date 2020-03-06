Purely Elizabeth ancient grain, grain-free, and collagen with protein pancake mixes

Company: Purely Elizabeth

Website: purelyelizabeth.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: At Expo West this year, Purely Elizabeth is launching pancake mixes in three varieties: ancient grain, grain-free, and collagen with protein.

The new mixes include:

Ancient Grain Pancake Mix Made with a blend of nutrient-rich flours and seeds including: teff flour, organic buckwheat flour, almond flour, organic chia, hemp + flax seeds. 7g of protein; certified non-GMO, gluten-free + vegan.

Grain-Free Pancake Mix Made with a blend of nutrient-rich ingredients including: almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, organic flax + chia seeds. 6g of protein; certified non-GMO, Paleo, gluten-free, grain-free + vegan.

Grain-Free Protein Pancake Mix with Collagen – the first-to-market pancake mix containing grass-fed collagen! Made with a blend of nutrient-rich ingredients including: almond flour, organic coconut flour, organic tigernut flour, organic flax + chia seeds. 11g of protein; certified non-GMO, Paleo, gluten-free + grain-free.



Mixes will be available online for purchase at purelyelizabeth.com for $7.99/10-oz mix starting March 5th, with national retailers to follow.