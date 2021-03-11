Company: Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Website: www.oceanspray.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 farmer families, today introduces Ocean Spray Fruit Medley, a new dried fruit line of tasty combinations of Craisins Dried Cranberries and other dried fruits that deliver key benefits for those looking for both health and variety in their snacking options.

As Ocean Spray continues to innovate and expand its portfolio within the dried fruit aisle, Fruit Medley allows consumers to enjoy the natural texture and flavors of dried fruit while benefiting from vitamins, nutrients, fibers and more. The experts at Ocean Spray leveraged their cranberry knowledge to optimally pair dried fruit types. Each blend includes Craisins dried cranberries combined with other dried fruits to bring delicious medleys full of flavor and naturally sweet taste.

Made with premium, high quality ingredients, and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, Ocean Spray Fruit Medley features three varieties that have immunity, fiber and probiotic benefits:

Immunity Blend: Contains Craisins dried cranberries, dried mangos, dried pineapples, banana chips

Fiber Blend: Good source of fiber with 4g Fiber per serving, 14 percent of DV featuring Craisins dried cranberries, dried apples, dried nectarines

Probiotic Blend: Contains Craisins dried cranberries, dried blueberries, dried cherries, raisins

“Consumers are looking for alternative snacking options as they continue to make choices that are better for them and their health. With wholesome ingredients and naturally delicious taste, Fruit Medley is the perfect option for a healthy snack,” said Christie Cannone, brand marketing manager at Ocean Spray. “We are excited to continue to deliver new and innovative products for consumers who can find us beyond the juice aisle.”

Ocean Spray Fruit Medley will be available in select stores across the United States and will continue to expand to more stores throughout the year. The suggested retail price is $3.99.