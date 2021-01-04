Company: MOR snacks

Website: https://morsnacks.com/

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.50-$2.99

Product Snapshot: MOR snacks, a new company that is simplifying the way we snack, is proud to announce the launch of their snack line. MOR snacks was created to be a snack that wasn’t just another bar or trail mix, but a flavor packed combination of only the best ingredients—dried cheese, freeze-dried fruit, and nuts. It’s a healthy snack full of nutrition and tons of flavor! Aiming to redefine what we consider a healthy snack, MOR is entering the snack market with the most basic of offerings that our body actually craves and works with your healthy lifestyle, not against it. Welcome to an elevated snacking experience that will have you craving MOR!

Less is MOR:

VINEYARD: Almond – Apple – Cheddar – Grape – Walnut

TUNDRA: Almond – Cheddar – Jack – Pecan - Walnut

FJORD: Apple – Gouda - Walnut

MOR snacks was founded by Morley Baker who wanted a snack that would actually keep up with his active lifestyle. Sick of the usual bars and trail mix, which always have added, unnecessary, ingredients, he got rid of all of the “extras” and created a sugar- and preservative-free snack.

Find Mor Snacks Online at www.MorSnacks.com and on Instagram @MOR_snacks.