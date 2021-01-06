SideDrive Conveyor Co. has announced its formal launch as the first, and only, company in the world exclusively focused on configurable side drive conveyor solutions.

SideDrive Conveyor provides sanitary spiral and long-run transferless conveyors for virtually any application, including naked, raw, and packaged food products as well as non-food products. Using only side drive, edge-driven technology from Intralox, SideDrive Conveyor helps manufacturers improve productivity and streamline production with food-safe and flexible conveyors that offer a low total cost of ownership.