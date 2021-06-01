SideDrive Conveyor Co. has announced the addition of Tony Maniscalco to its organization as a business unit leader. With executive level management experience in global sales, marketing, production, engineering and distribution, Maniscalco will be responsible for overseeing daily activities as well as future growth opportunities.

Maniscalco began his career in the packaging and material industry at Sidel. During his 13-year career there, he held various positions including Vice President, Technical Services supporting beverage equipment and reliability. More recently, Maniscalco held positions with Habasit, SIPA, Gates Corporation and Rexnord Corporation.

“We are excited to have Tony lead our SideDrive team. His depth of experience with sanitary conveyors along with his management capabilities will complement our corporate initiatives. We look forward to growing our business with him in this key position,” said Kevin Mauger, president.