An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a middle-market private investment firm, announced that it has completed an acquisition of Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-nut Flour & Supply Co. (collectively "Shipley Do-Nuts", "Shipley" or the "Company").

Founded in 1936, Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading quick-service restaurant franchisor. Shipley has a diverse franchisee and consumer base, with over 300 locations spanning nine states. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has built a strong reputation for its do-nuts, kolaches, beverages, and guest service.

Lawrence Shipley III commented, "My grandfather, father, and I have dedicated our lives to serving Shipley Do-Nuts, our franchisees and our guests. After an exhaustive search, it became clear that Peak Rock Capital was the ideal steward of our business as it pursues the next stage of growth. My family is thrilled to continue as investors in the Company, and we look forward to the exciting growth to come." Concurrent with the transaction, Shipley Do-Nuts announced the retirement of Lawrence Shipley III to focus on other family investments.

Robert Strauss, managing director of Peak Rock, said, "Shipley represents an exciting opportunity to invest in a beloved consumer brand with an established reputation for authenticity and quality. We are incredibly impressed with the franchise that the Shipley family has built, and we look forward to partnering with the Company's management team to invest behind their growth plan. Shipley is deeply committed to continue providing existing franchisee partners with opportunities to grow their business and will actively seek relationships with new partners who are interested in being a part of our growing concept."

Anthony DiSimone, chief executive officer of Peak Rock, added, "This transaction further exemplifies Peak Rock's deep experience investing in founder and family-owned businesses and highlights our continued interest in attractive investments in the food, beverage, and multi-unit consumer sectors. We continue to seek consumer oriented platforms and acquisitions that we believe could benefit from our ability to drive rapid growth and performance improvement."

The acquisition of Shipley Do-Nuts represents Peak Rock's twelfth investment in the food, beverage and consumer industry in recent years.