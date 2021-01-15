Company: McKee Foods

Website: www.littledebbie.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.59

Product Snapshot: McKee Foods announced that it is launching another mini muffin variety. In January, Little Debbie Strawberry Shortcake Mini Muffins will make their way to stores near you.

Strawberry Shortcake Mini Muffins are the perfect poppable treat, adding another exciting flavor to the growing family of mini muffins and brownies. Strawberry Shortcake Mini Muffins are an iconic flavor often requested by consumers. The suggested retail price is $2.59.

Easy, convenient and good for the entire family, these bite-sized muffins are packaged four muffins to a pouch and five pouches to a carton, making them a great pantry-ready addition for all to enjoy. The muffins are baked with a flavor profile of strawberry and vanilla shortcake and are sure to become the go-to snack selection for any time of day.

“One of the perks of working at McKee Foods is that my family gets to taste new products before anyone else,” said Erica Harrison, Little Debbie product manager. “My 8-year-old son absolutely loves when I bring home goodies to try. Most recently, he opened up a fresh pack of Strawberry Shortcake Mini Muffins and his delight was priceless. He did not stop at just one pack. Needless to say, they are now one of his favorites and most requested to date. That is, until here hears what we have planned next!”

So not only can you expect to see Strawberry Shortcake Mini Muffins from the Little Debbie brand, but also keep an eye out for more fresh-baked new products throughout the coming year.