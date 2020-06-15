Little Debbie brings back Sparkling Strawberry Unicorn Cakes, with a twist

Company: McKee Foods

Website: www.littledebbie.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.19

Product Snapshot: The Little Debbie brand is re-introducing a fan favorite, Sparkling Strawberry Unicorn Cakes! This magical remake consists of all the fun from before—a pink strawberry-flavored cake with a fun, lavender-colored vanilla creme in the center, covered in white frosting, drizzled with a light blue icing and generously topped with a magical dusting of purple candy glitter. So, how did they get better? Now, they are baked into a perfectly portioned finger cake shape with eight individually wrapped cakes in each box. Each cake is wrapped with pink, purple and blue graphics and “Unicorn Cakes” printed on the front, making them perfect for party snacks and lunchbox treats.

“Bringing back this delicious favorite is so exciting for our brand fans, and also for employees in the company,” said Tara Wiese, Little Debbie associate brand manager. “We are gearing up for the fun and smiles these snacks bring to everyday moments. We can’t wait to see consumers sharing their enjoyment on social media once they return to shelves again. We loved seeing Little Debbie snacks tagged in so many posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter during the first launch of Unicorn Cakes, and anticipate lots of Little Debbie fan excitement and creativity this go-around.”

These cakes are the ideal way to celebrate a unicorn-themed birthday party, a Saturday afternoon with the family or to pop in a lunchbox for a mid-day surprise. Families nationwide will be able to enjoy these trendy snack cakes! You can find these tasty, magical treats wherever Little Debbie snacks are sold, beginning June 2020.