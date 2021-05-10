Company: McKee Foods

Website: www.littledebbie.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.59

Product Snapshot: McKee Foods has announced that it is launching another Mini Muffin variety. Little Debbie Honey Bun Mini Muffins will make their way to store shelves nationwide in June.

New Little Debbie Honey Bun Mini Muffins are baked with the same flavors as its classic Honey Buns, but in a perfectly popable size. These bite-sized snacks are filled with the taste of cinnamon and a touch of honey. Whether at home or on-the-go, moms will love including these little muffins in their snack-time routines.

“Capturing the true essence of the eating experience of our delicious Little Debbie Honey Buns in a mini muffin product was a challenging task. I am excited for our customers to enjoy the latest from the Bakery and can’t wait to hear the reactions from current Little Debbie fans, as well as those that may be new to the brand,” said Tresa Wright, R&D senior food scientist and baking enthusiast.

For families looking for a variety of snacks that are easy, convenient and liked by all, Little Debbie Honey Bun Mini Muffins add a sixth anticipated flavor to an already robust Mini Muffins/Brownies lineup. From classic Chocolate Chip to the celebratory Birthday Cake and fan favorite Strawberry Shortcake, each carton contains 5 pouches, 4 muffins/pouch, totaling 20 Mini Muffins/Brownies and have a suggested SRP of $2.59.