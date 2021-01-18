Company: Triangle Package Machinery Company

Website: www.trianglepackage.com

Equipment Snapshot: For companies looking to improve production and OEE on their bagging lines, Triangle Package Machinery Company has announced its new Delta vertical form fill seal (vffs) bagger. The Delta bagger is easy to operate and offers quick and easy changeovers of forming tubes, film rolls, and sealing jaws. And, with numerous smart technology features such as IO Link enabled sensors, it’s designed to grow with your business.

The Delta vffs bagger can run up to 100 bags per minute, including pillow, gusseted, flat bottom, and EZ Stand bags. Its rugged, sanitary design features a solid stainless steel frame and a pivoting control box that allows access from all sides, making washdown and maintenance simple and efficient.

With many end users facing such challenges as a reduced workforce and less skilled operators, the Delta bagging machine includes key features that make operation simple, safe, and consistent, including:

PLC recipes control sensors and actuators for easy and consistent set-up;

Optional RFID log-in for controlled access;

Rockwell Automation CompactLogix PLC;

Pneumatic valves located for visibility during operation and easy access for maintenance;

Optional split control box for access to low voltage hardware without disconnecting power;

Designed and built in the USA.

Ideal for a wide range of markets, the Delta intermittent motion bagger can be integrated with a combination weigher, auger, cup filler or liquid pump.