Company: Post Consumer Brands

Website: www.postconsumerbrands.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Starting this month, cereal fans can now enjoy their favorite cereals in a fun, new snackable form with the rollout of Post PEBBLES Crisps and Post Honeycomb Big Bites cereal snacks. The new Post snacks deliver the same great taste as the iconic cereals but in large snackable forms and sizes that make them ideal to dip, dunk, pop and pack.

New PEBBLES Crisps, which are about the same size as a potato chip, come in both Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES flavors and are gluten-free. The new Honeycomb Big Bites are about twice as big as the original Honeycomb cereal shape and can be found in the classic Honeycomb flavor, as well as in a new chocolate flavor. Each of the four varieties are available in a 6-ounce multiserve, resealable pouch, ideal for sharing or eating on the go.

"According to recent research from Mintel, nearly 40 percent of consumers say they eat cereal as a snack, and 13 percent report eating cereal on the go," said Tara LaFerla, brand manager of portfolio innovation at Post Consumer Brands. "We developed our new PEBBLES Crisps and Honeycomb Big Bites to make it even easier for people to enjoy their favorite cereals anywhere and any time of day. Our new cereal snacks have big flavor and big crunch in a 'no mess' form that parents and kids will love."

The new Post Cereal snacks can be found in the cereal aisle at grocery stores nationwide, beginning this month. To learn more about the new Post Cereal snacks and where to buy them, visit the PEBBLES cereal website at www.postpebblescereal.com or the Honeycomb website at www.honeycombcereal.com.