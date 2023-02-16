While we all deserve a good night's sleep, for over half of American adults, that sleep is elusive. That's why Post Consumer Brands is looking to help make sleep dreams come true with Sweet Dreams, the first ready-to-eat cereal designed to be part of a healthy sleep routine while still satisfying those nighttime food cravings.

Sweet Dreams comes in two flavors, each packed with intentionally designed ingredients like whole grains, a nighttime herbal blend, and vitamins and minerals including zinc, folic acid, and B vitamins to support natural melatonin production:

Blueberry Midnight contains natural and delicious flavors of blueberry, lavender, and chamomile.

Honey Moonglow contains notes of honey, vanilla, lavender, and chamomile.

"More than ever, consumers are looking to embrace acts of self-care, particularly as it relates to bedtime routines and we believe a relaxing bedtime routine is key to a good night's sleep," says Logan Sohn, senior brand manager. "As a brand that's been helping early risers crush their morning routines for over 100 years, we're thrilled to now help fans also establish healthy nighttime habits by providing a nutrient-dense before-bed snack made to support a sleep routine they could only dream of until now."

Consumers can rest easy knowing Sweet Dreams can be found in the cereal aisle at grocery stores nationwide.