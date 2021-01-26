KPM Analytics has announced that three sales and support offices have been established in Europe: specifically, in Germany, Poland, and the UK. The new organizational structure in Europe reflects KPM Analytics’ strategy of providing comprehensive sales and service to the EMEA market and its customers. The ultimate goal is to serve customers better and create a foundation for long-term growth.

Each of the locations is fully staffed with personnel trained and integrated to sell, support, and service all KPM brands, providing local language expertise, applications engineering, and factory-trained service technicians.

“The work we’ve done to fortify these offices sends a strong message to our customers and partners, that KPM Analytics is a global player with solid leadership, dedicated to the European market,” says Andreas Bregler, vice president EMEA and APAC for KPM Analytics. “These three KPM Analytics offices strengthen our European presence and provide synergies amongst our commercial and technical support teams. It will improve our engagement with the customer before, during, and after the sale, across all brands, and we’re excited to be able to make it happen.”

The new name designations of the offices are as follows:

Former office name Process Sensors Polska Sp. z o.o. Process Sensors UK Unity Scientific GmbH New legal entity name KPM Analytics Sp. z o.o. KPM Analytics Ltd. KPM Analytics GmbH Address Modlińska 310/312 lokal 216 Warsaw 03-152 Poland Unit 4, Adelaide House Corby United Kingdom Duhlwiesen 32, 55413 Weiler bei Bingen, Germany Countries covered Poland and all eastern European countries (EU and non-EU) UK, Ireland, Benelux and Scandinavia Germany, Austria, Switzerland

For more information about KPM Analytics and their product brands, please visit www.kpmanalytics.com.