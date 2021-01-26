Company: Catalina Crunch

Website: https://us.catalinacrunch.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Catalina Crunch has announced the expansion of its line of Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies. Inspired by classic favorites, the cookies are now available in four decadent varieties, with Vanilla Creme, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Mint joining the original Chocolate Vanilla. Created with a mission to deliver tasty treats that don’t sacrifice health, the new Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies bridge the gap to a satisfying sweet treat that is plant-based, low-sugar, low-carb and deliciously delightful.

In the natural products channel, the keto snacks category is booming, and the global market for keto products is projected to reach $14.75 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. After just one year of national distribution, Catalina Crunch® snacks are available in more than 9,000 retail stores, and that number continues to grow. Additionally, its core line of Keto-Friendly Cereal is already the number one adult cereal brand in Whole Foods Market with less than one year on shelf, according to Nielsen Data.

“I created Catalina Crunch when I was diagnosed with T1 diabetes and had to give up some of my favorite foods,” said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and CEO of Catalina Crunch. “When I couldn’t find satisfying alternatives, I made my own. Our goal is to make crave-worthy foods that aren’t loaded with sugar and empty carbs; we are thrilled to expand our line of Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies, and offer a better-for-you, cleaner cookie option packed with plant protein and fiber. I hope that with this launch, we inspire and invite more people to make conscious decisions about their snacking habits.”

Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies are perfect for keto and low sugar dieters, but also anyone who loves sandwich cookies – they’re that good! They are loaded with 4g Plant-Protein, 3g Fiber, 5g Net Carbs per serving, and only 1g of Sugar per cookie; they are made with zero artificial ingredients, and combine a blend of Pea Protein and Prebiotic Fiber from plants.

Additional flavor details include:

Vanilla Creme – Crunchy vanilla cookies paired with a creamy vanilla filling to create a delectable classic flavor that will keep you coming back for more.

Peanut Butter – This one is for the nut lovers! Smooth peanut butter filling sandwiched between two peanut butter cookies, offering a mouth-watering combination of sweet, salty and nutty all wrapped into one.

Chocolate Mint – Decadent chocolate cookies and a refreshing mint flavor combine perfectly for a flavor combination that is hard to resist.

Chocolate Vanilla – The original, made with one of the finest Dutch cocoa powders and a vanilla creme filling to deliver a signature cookies and cream flavor.

Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies are available online now via the Catalina Crunch website with additional retailers to follow. Catalina Crunch foods, including its popular line of keto friendly cereal in Cinnamon Toast, Dark Chocolate, Fruity, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Honey Graham, Maple Waffle, Chocolate Banana, and Mint Chocolate Chip, are available at Amazon, Whole Foods, Kroger, and Sprouts, among other retailers. For sales inquiries, please contact sales@catalinacrunch.com.