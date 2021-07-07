Company: Catalina Crunch

Website: https://us.catalinacrunch.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $39.00-$49.00

Product Snapshot: Catalina Crunch has announced its latest innovation, Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes, while also unveiling its refreshed brand identity. Featuring its keto-friendly cereal, the crunch mixes are available in four varieties: Traditional, Spicy Kick, Cheddar, and Creamy Ranch. Created with a mission to deliver tasty snacks that don’t sacrifice health, the new Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes bring a satisfying savory snack that is low-sugar, low-carb, and higher in protein to the category.

“Catalina Crunch has always been my creative outlet when I couldn’t find satisfying alternatives for my favorite foods,” said Krishna Kaliannan, founder and CEO of Catalina Snacks. “Our first and foremost goal has been to make the best tasting foods that are actually better-for-you, and we are thrilled to introduce our first savory snacks. These better-for-you party mixes combine all my favorites into one bag to create a cleaner snacking option that is protein- and fiber-filled.”

Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes are ideal for the “cereal” snacker and those who follow a keto-friendly lifestyle. They are loaded with 5-8g protein, 4g fiber, and made with specially curated natural ingredients. Each variety features Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Cereal alongside beloved party mix ingredients like cashews, chickpea pretzels, almonds, pecans, and cheese crisps. The Crunch Mix Variety 4-pack retails for $39.00, and the Crunch Mix single flavor 5-pack retails for $49.00.

After just one year of national distribution, Catalina Crunch snacks are available in more than 15,000 retail stores, and that number continues to grow. Additionally, its core line of Keto-Friendly Cereal is the number four adult cereal brand in the natural channel, and the number one adult cereal brand in Whole Foods Market with less than 18 months on shelf, according to Nielsen Data.

“We continue to evolve as a brand and a company,” said Joel Warady, president of Catalina Snacks. “As we enter our third product category within the keto-friendly lifestyle, it is important for us to have a consistent family look across our now 22 available SKUs. We believe that with our new packaging and distinctive brand identity, it will be easier for consumers seeking our products to find them on shelves, no matter where they are merchandised in store.”

The new branding, complete with a new logo, icon, tagline, and brand colors, will roll out across Catalina Crunch's Keto-Friendly Cereals and Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies in the coming months.

Catalina Crunch Keto-Friendly Crunch Mixes are available online now via the Catalina Crunch website with additional retailers to follow. Catalina Crunch foods, including its Keto-Friendly Cereals and Keto-Friendly Sandwich Cookies, are available in a growing list of retailers nationwide, including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Target, Meijer, Publix, Costco, and Amazon, among other retailers. For sales inquiries, please contact sales@catalinacrunch.com.