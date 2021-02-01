Company: Partake

Website: https://partakefoods.com/

Introduced: March 2020 (cookies), January 2021 (baking mixes)

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99 (cookies), $23.99-$49.99 (baking mix)

Product Snapshot: Partake is excited to announce its launch into the baking mix market. Partake, the allergy-friendly snack company, offers an alternative for those who have food allergies and special dietary needs. The new 5-in-1 Baking mix offers the convenience of a multi-purpose mix, minus the top 8 allergens. As with all Partake products, the Baking Mix is also gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and Kosher.

Founder & CEO Denise Woodard set on a journey to create allergy-friendly snacks when her daughter was diagnosed with multiple life-threatening food allergies. Passionate about food and baking, at the start of this year’s pandemic, Denise noticed a lack of allergy-friendly baking mixes available to those with special dietary needs. Wanting to provide allergy-friendly mixes without sacrificing taste, the introduction of Partake’s new Baking Mix offers a truly convenient and simple baking process for those with allergies and who are conscious of the ingredients in their food.

“In Spring 2020, under strict stay-at-home orders, we learned that one of the few pancake & waffle mixes that Vivi could safely eat—and our whole family could enjoy—was discontinued. The challenge of finding a safe and healthy alternative felt all too familiar, so I immediately got to work on a solution, but we didn't stop there” explains Denise Woodard. “I knew we had an opportunity to make a delicious and versatile mix that, with just water and a few pantry staples, can become a cake, cupcakes, muffins, and even cookies. I'm excited to share our 5-in-1 baking mix with customers in hopes that they too can easily create even more delicious ways to share with confidence.”

Made with a non-GMO, gluten-free flour blend, the baking mix can be used to whip up pancakes, waffles, muffins, cakes and more. Made in a dedicated top 8 allergen-free facility, now everyone can safely participate in the fun of creating fresh out of the oven, baked goods at home.

The baking mixes retail for $23.99 (pack of three) and $45.99 (pack of six).

Partake also recently released its soft-baked cookies. Flavors include Cookie Butter, Chocolate Chip, Triple Chocolate & limited-edition Pumpkin Spice. SRP per box is $5.99.