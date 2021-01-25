Graceland Fruit, Inc., a producer and global distributor of premium quality dried fruit ingredients for the food industry, has unveiled an updated brand identity and website. The refreshed brand and website were created to better reflect the Company's renewed focus on the commercial food ingredient market and its heritage of delivering exceptional product and service performance that delights innovative food manufacturers and their consumers.

Refocused: "Graceland Fruit pioneered the infused dried fruit ingredient category nearly 50 years ago," said Jeffrey Seeley, executive chairman of the Board & CEO. "In doing so, we exponentially expanded the market for tart cherries, cranberries, blueberries, apples, and more by creating entirely new food applications for these crops."

While ingredients have always been its core business, the Company introduced a line of consumer products in 2013. "In 2020, we made the strategic decision to exit retail as a branded marketer. We're once again 100 percent laser-focused on supplying exceptional ingredients to innovative consumer packaged food, foodservice, and other food companies who develop, manufacture and market their own products and brands."

Consumer demand for delicious, nutritious, immunity-boosting foods made with authentic, all-natural ingredients is skyrocketing. Graceland Fruit ingredients are made from fresh frozen fruit that retains its superfruit status throughout the Company's proprietary process. They add distinctive taste, texture, visual, and nutrition appeal to a variety of foods.

Rebranded: At the same time, the Company undertook a comprehensive review of its brand positioning and visual identity. "The Graceland Fruit logo has not changed since the company was founded," Seeley said. "This was a perfect time to refresh our brand to ensure clear communication of what we do, how we uniquely do it, and why."

The new brand identity features a more contemporary logo that pays homage to the Company's heritage while adding prominence to the brand name, better communicating its expertise, and providing a design system that supports future growth and innovation. Coupled with its new tagline, We deliver delightTM, the new Graceland Fruit brand identity is the foundation for communication across all touchpoints.

Renewed website: "We're excited to introduce the fresh new look and enhanced functionality of our digital home base, GracelandFruit.com," said Seeley. "It's completely reimagined to make it easy to learn more about our products, process, growers, and services. It's fully responsive, mobile-optimized, and easy to navigate. Most importantly, it's a source of inspiration for use applications and innovation," Seeley noted. "We invite food and beverage manufacturers, foodservice operators and distributors, and the food industry at large from around the globe to explore our new site and learn more about how we deliver delightTM through exceptional product and service performance."