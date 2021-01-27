Mondi has created three sustainable packaging products for a brand-new range of vegan products from food manufacturer Orkla.

The branded consumer goods company worked closely with Mondi to create sustainable, high-performance packaging for the Swedish launch of its Frankful plant-based Tex Mex range—soft tortilla wraps, tortilla crisps and taco spices.

Each bespoke packaging solution has been designed to provide premium product freshness for consumers and ensure a standout appearance on the shelf for retailers. Using a truly collaborative approach, Mondi supported Orkla’s sustainability agenda, which includes launching healthier food products, reducing food waste and offering environmentally-friendly choices. The three Frankful products benefit from tailor-made packaging that extends shelf life, balances portion control and is recyclable.

Original soft tortillas will be one of the first food products to be packaged in Mondi’s innovative BarrierPack Recyclable, which uses a high-barrier, lightweight mono-material and a reclose tape to keep the food fresh in its original packaging and prevent waste.

Taco spice mix is packaged in a paper-based laminate, created from FSC ™ certified paper and a film made from renewable resources. The high paper content ensures suitability for Swedish recycling paper streams.

Tortilla crisps are kept crunchy and fresh, thanks to Mondi's metal-free high-barrier laminate, which makes the new solution completely recyclable. It eradicates the need to include a metallised layer while retaining crispness and avoiding grease leakage.

Thomas Kahl, Mondi EcoSolutions project manager, said: “Our aim is to work closely with our valued partners through our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, in order to create sustainable packaging that works for the products, the customer and the environment. The challenge with Frankful was to find a solution that would ensure recyclable packaging materials while offering the required functionalities such as barrier protection, and still run on the existing machines at full speed.”

Åsa Gisel, marketing manager at Orkla Foods Sweden, added: “As a market-leading consumer goods company distributing across the Nordic region, we are committed to meeting the UN’s sustainable development goals—and as responsible sourcing is a key point in our strategy, Mondi has provided invaluable support to create improved sustainable packaging. The Frankful range offers consumers fresh, climate-smart Taco meal products that look good and of course, taste delicious.”