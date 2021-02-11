Company: Over Easy

Website: https://overeasyfoods.com/

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49

Product Snapshot: Over Easy is launching into the breakfast category with a line of simple, nutritious, and better-for-you breakfast bars in four morning-inspired flavors—Apple Cinnamon, Banana Nut, Peanut Butter, and Vanilla Matcha—with a bold, colorful look and message to match.

While the bars’ nutritional profile and simple ingredient list—organic oats, nut butter, and cage-free egg whites—are second to none in the category, Over Easy’s colorful and eye-catching branding speaks to larger aspirations beyond just the bar. Developed through a partnership with renowned global branding agency Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), Over Easy’s bold packaging, inverted logo, and motto “Get real. Breakfast.” are a nod to the company’s intent to awaken the sleepy breakfast category, one the company feels is ripe for innovation given its dominance by heritage brands who have lost their appeal with modern consumers.

“People talk about Big Tobacco, Big Pharma, and Big Oil… but what about Big Breakfast? Legacy breakfast companies have been pumping us full of sugar every morning for decades, and now breakfast on social media is dominated by ridiculous recipes and unrealistic 10-step morning routines,” said Kyle Maggard, CEO and founder of Over Easy. “We all just need a breakfast that tastes great, is healthy, and doesn’t slow us down, and as a dad with a toddler and a newborn, I understand this now more than ever! I created Over Easy to offer people a realistically delicious start to their day—through simple, healthy, and great tasting breakfast bars.”

Maggard, a West Point graduate, former Army Captain, and father of two, started creating breakfast bar recipes in his kitchen in 2018 while an MBA student at Harvard Business School. Tired of suffering through the countless dense protein bars he relied on in the military and frustrated that most convenient breakfast foods were packed with sugar, he committed to using only ingredients he could find in his own kitchen. Finding inspiration from Pinterest and food blogs along the way, Maggard worked on the recipes for months to create the most natural breakfast bar available. He then left Harvard Business School with the mission to make hectic mornings a bit easier through Over Easy.

Over Easy’s launch corresponds with the continued “snackification” of breakfast. Consumers are increasingly ditching their 7 A.M. sit-down meal for quick, convenient breakfast snacks they can eat at their desk or on-the-go, with nearly 75 percent of consumers now snacking in the morning (Mintel).

Over Easy breakfast bars are crafted with only 8-10 ingredients, including organic oats, natural nut butter, cage-free egg whites, and honey. Each bar contains 8-11g of protein, 6-8g of fiber, and is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and made without any artificial flavors or refined sugars.

With an MSRP of $2.49/bar, Over Easy breakfast bars are available in Whole Foods Markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and select Giant Martin locations, plus online on Amazon and www.overeasyfoods.com. The company will be expanding distribution to the Midwest and West Coast in the coming months, with national distribution with select partners anticipated by the end of the year. Over Easy will also be launching additional breakfast bar flavors and product variations throughout 2021.

To learn more about Over Easy, please visit www.overeasyfoods.com.