Company: Snyder's of Hanover

Website: www.snydersofhanover.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.89

Product Snapshot: Inspired by emerging consumer demand for more intense flavor, indulgent snacks with complex textures, Snyder’s of Hanover is introducing 3 new Twisted Pretzel Sticks flavors to its portfolio: Jalapeno Ranch, Sour Cream & Onion, and Extreme Seasoned. Twisted in for a crispy crunch and slow baked with BIG, irresistibly crave-able flavor, NEW Snyder’s of Hanover Twisted Pretzel sticks will keep you coming back for more!

Jalepeno Ranch: Slow baked for unique crunch and taste, Snyder’s of Hanover Jalapeno Ranch Twisted Pretzel Sticks delivers big, bold flavor with an irresistible combination of spicy Jalapeno and balanced with smooth, creamy ranch for a perfectly balanced spicy snack.

Sour Cream & Onion: A twist to snack time, Snyder’s of Hanover Sour Cream & Onion Twisted Pretzel Sticks are seasoned with creamy and savory flavors of sour cream and onion. These light, crispy pretzels are baked with big, irresistibly crave-able flavor that keeps you coming back for more!

Extreme Seasoned: Featuring a new and improved taste and “melt in your mouth” crunch, Snyder’s of Hanover Seasoned Twisted Pretzel Sticks are generously seasoned with a buttery blend of spices including onion, garlic, and pepper, that will set your taste buds spinning.

Each of the new products retails for $3.89 per 12-oz bag.