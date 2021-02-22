Company: Great American Cookies
Website: www.greatamericancookies.com
Introduced: February 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.99
Product Snapshot: Starting February 22nd through March 31st, Great American Cookies is doing a national launch (371 locations) of their Peanut Butter Cup Double Stuffed Cookie featuring two Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, made with their original chocolate chip cookie. The suggested retail price is $3.99.
In addition, on National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day (March 1st), Great American Cookies will be promoting Double Points for those Great American Cookies rewards members who purchase a Double Stuffed Reese’s Cookie.