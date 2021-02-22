Company: Great American Cookies

Website: www.greatamericancookies.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Starting February 22nd through March 31st, Great American Cookies is doing a national launch (371 locations) of their Peanut Butter Cup Double Stuffed Cookie featuring two Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, made with their original chocolate chip cookie. The suggested retail price is $3.99.

In addition, on National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day (March 1st), Great American Cookies will be promoting Double Points for those Great American Cookies rewards members who purchase a Double Stuffed Reese’s Cookie.