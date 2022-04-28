Company: FAT Brands

Website: www.greatamericancookies.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Great American Cookies, the home of the original Cookie Cake, has introduced its newest Cookie Drop for the month of May 2022, the Caramel Popcorn Cookie. Launching at participating locations nationwide beginning May 1, 2022, fans can sit back and enjoy the popcorn with the sweet yet rich profile of the Caramel Popcorn Cookie.

Made with a Snickerdoodle flavored cookie base and drizzled with a creamy Dulce de Leche sauce and topped with crunchy, caramel popcorn, the Caramel Popcorn Cookie is a perfect example of Great American Cookies’ sweet, playful creations. Whether it is a timeless classic or a spin on a traditional flavor, Great American Cookies fans can experience it all with the chain’s time-proven secret recipes dating all the way back to 1977.

“We wanted to up the ante with our May Cookie Drop by unveiling a cookie double topped with decadence,” said Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “This newest creation continues our commitment to launching fun, inventive flavors every month through the end of the year for our loyal fanbase.”