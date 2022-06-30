Company: FAT Brands

Website: www.greatamericancookies.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Starting July 1, Great American Cookies is introducing its new FROOT LOOPS Cereal Swirl Cookie.

The Cereal Swirl Cookie, topped with classic FROOT LOOPS cereal and sweet marshmallow-flavored swirl chips, is Great American Cookies’ newest cookie drop for the month of July.

“Cereal continues to be a trending ingredient this year, showing its versatility, and we are incredibly excited to bring the iconic cereal brand out of its bowl, topping our fresh baked cookies with [it],” said Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing for Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “We hope our fans come out and visit us this month so we can show them that they can enjoy FROOT LOOPS not just for breakfast, but throughout the day with our newest cookie drop.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit greatamericancookies.com.