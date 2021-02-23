Siemer Milling Company based in Teutopolis, Illinois has doubled the wheat storage at its mill in West Harrison, IN. This increase moves storage capacity from 1 million to 2.2 million bushels.

The new storage consists of two steel bins, each with a capacity of 600,000 bushels. The bins were made by Brock Manufacturing of Milford, IN, and are 90 ft. diameter by 130 ft. tall. The principal contractor for the project was G. C. Unverfehrt Farm Supply of Centralia, IL.

Opened in 2015, the West Harrison mill has steadily increased production to the point where additional grain storage is an operational necessity and an economic opportunity. According to Plant Manager Sunil Maheshwari, “We have been anticipating the time when this investment became a priority, and last year we put it in the budget and completed it just in time for the 2020 harvest in June.”

The West Harrison mill produces 500 tons of flour per day. Most of the flour is made from regionally grown soft red winter wheat. It is used in a variety of products, especially batters, breadings, and coatings.