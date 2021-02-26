Company: Popcornopolis

Website: www.popcornopolis.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: This March, Popcornopolis, a gluten-free, non-GMO popcorn, is launching five new craveable flavors that you can enjoy now & later in resealable bags—a first in the popcorn snacking category!

Made with real-ingredients and bursting with flavor, the five new flavors include: Double Drizzle, Caramel & Kettle, Triple Cheese, Honey Butter, and Caramel & Cheese. Everyone’s favorite Popcornopolis popcorn just became even more of a convenient treat with the launch of the Popcornopolis’ new resealable stand-up pouches which lock in the ultimate fresh taste and provide the perfect delicious & gluten-free snack. Enjoy the tastes of buttery caramel to sweet & salty kettle corn, real cheesy cheddar and more whether you’re at home or on the go!

New flavors will be available on www.popcornopolis.com and in grocery retailers including Albertsons, Safeway, Gelson’s, Vons, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, C&K Market, Bi-Mart, Gristedes, Save Mart, TJ Maxx, Superior Grocers, Northgate Market, Ovallarta Supermarkets and more.