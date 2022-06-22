Company: Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn

Website: www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn announced a brand new flavor in partnership with The Fresh Market. Pimento Cheese Honey Butter is a Southern blend of flavors created in honor of The Fresh Market’s 40th anniversary, celebrating both The Fresh Market’s local heritage and its signature pimento cheese. Based on the founder’s family recipe, The Fresh Market’s pimento cheese has been a guest favorite since the first store opened in 1982. Since then, the Greensboro-based specialty grocery has expanded to 160 locations in 22 states. Pimento Cheese Honey Butter will be available exclusively at The Fresh Market starting June 28th.

The popcorn combines the flavor of pimento cheese with the saltiness of honey butter. It is naturally gluten-free, and available in a 5.5-oz. Market Bag (approximately 5 cups).

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn was founded in 2014 by mom and entrepreneur Ginger Frank. Its original Pimento Cheese Popcorn flavor was introduced in 2016.