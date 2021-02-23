Second Nature Brands, a new company platform housing the leading snacks and treats brands Kar's Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, and Sanders Chocolates, has launched.

"Over more than 140 years, our heritage brands—Kar's Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, and Sanders Chocolates—have built a strong reputation for making snacks and treats that people love," said Victor Mehren, CEO. "These businesses have grown significantly over the last several years, and we see many opportunities for expanding our new platform both through brand innovation, strategic investments and acquisitions. Under the Second Nature Brands umbrella, our market-leading brands are positioned for accelerated growth."

Introducing new product innovation

Second Nature Brands' mission is to create snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally.

"We always strive to be better at everything we do, from how we craft our products to thoughtfully sourcing our real ingredients," said Mr. Mehren. "We are investing over 50 percent of our resources towards innovation, new product development and production infrastructure, which will significantly increase our capacity in the coming years. Even as we expect our core product lines to continue to grow, we are investing heavily in exciting new products and formulations, which we expect to account for a significant amount of revenues in the coming years."

In 2021, the company will bring to market more than 25 new better-for-you products from its Kar's Nuts, Second Nature Snacks and Sanders Chocolates brands, in partnership with retailers and through the brands' direct-to-consumer eCommerce channels. The new snacks and treats, which have been designed to meet the ever-growing consumer trend for nutritionally conscious snacking and permissible indulgence, will include Second Nature Smart Mixes, Sanders Organic Dairy-free Sea Salt Caramels and Sanders Sea Salt Caramel Thins. Kar's Nuts will also introduce its new Kar's Snack Max line, a savory, flavor-forward better snack mix.

New innovation center under construction; two new directors added to Board

In addition, Second Nature Brands has begun construction of a new Innovation Center that will feature a recipe development lab and consumer testing facility. The center, located in Sanders Chocolates' Clinton Township, Michigan facility, will allow Second Nature Brands to engage consumers and collaborate with customer partners to develop new products that fulfill emerging market needs.

Second Nature Brands has also appointed Edmond Sanctis as its new chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Sanctis brings more than 20 years of experience in high-growth businesses and culinary innovations. He was the co-founder, CEO, and chairman of Sahale Snacks, Inc., a company that was acquired by The J.M. Smucker Company in August 2014. Mr. Sanctis is currently a Partner at Reason Venture Partners.

"We see tremendous opportunity to expand the Second Nature Brand's platform and accelerate the growth of our brands," said Mr. Sanctis. "This company is perfectly positioned at the intersection of snacks and treats, a fast-growing market segment that increasingly reflects the nutritional and lifestyle choices of today's consumers. We see a significant opportunity to bring innovative products to serve this growing market."

To better meet the company's fast-growing demand for its products online, Second Nature Brands has added Keira Krausz, the chief marketing officer of HPOne, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Krausz will support the company's digital growth initiatives. Previously, Ms. Krausz was CMO and EVP of Nutrisystem, Inc.

In 2021, Second Nature Brands will also be launching several community programs and environmental initiatives focused on replenishing natural resources.

Based in the greater Detroit area, Second Nature Brands employs more than 350 people and operates two production facilities in the region.