Funds managed by CapVest Partners LLP (“CapVest”), an international private equity investor, have closed the acquisition of Second Nature Brands (“the Company”), a Michigan-based creator of premium, nutritional and better for you snacks and treats, including Kar’s Nuts, Second Nature Snacks, and Sanders Chocolates, from a private equity fund affiliated with Palladium Equity Partners, LLC.

With a heritage stretching over 140 years, the company focuses on the nutritional and lifestyle needs of health-conscious consumers. The Company’s brands comprise Kar’s Nuts, the #1 branded trail mix delivering better-for-you, on-the-go fueling snacks; Second Nature Snacks, a pioneer in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snacks and trail mixes created for a healthy, on-the-go lifestyle; and Sanders Chocolates, which makes premium, small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels.

Commenting on the transaction, Othmane Khelladi, partner, CapVest, said: “Second Nature Brands is a very exciting platform with ambitious plans to grow its presence in the highly attractive snacking and treats market. Through our ownership, we look forward to supporting Vic Mehren and his world-class team in accelerating growth through further investment in product innovation, category leadership and by scaling the existing platform through transformational acquisitions.”

Commenting on behalf of Second Nature Brands, CEO Vic Mehren said: “Our partnership with Palladium has been extraordinarily successful and we thank them for their contributions to Second Nature Brands. With their support, and through the efforts of our great Second Nature Brands team members, Second Nature Brands has transformed into a leader within Snacks and Treats. We’re now thrilled to be partnering with CapVest for our next phase of growth. The CapVest team’s deep consumer food experience will be invaluable as we work to build on our Snacks and Treats platform organically, and inorganically with strategic acquisitions.” CapVest has been investing in food businesses around the world for more over 20 years and has a deep understanding of the consumer food sector. Recent successes include the transformation of Valeo Foods from an Irish-only business with less than €200 million in sales, to a leading global ambient food group with over €1.1 billion in net sales operating in over 106 markets around the world.

CapVest was advised by William Blair (M&A) and Willkie Farr & Gallagher (Legal).