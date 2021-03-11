Company: Sabra Dipping Co.

Website: www.sabra.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Sabra recently introduced a new line of plant-based snacks for kids. Launching in two kid-approved flavors, Brownie Batter Dip & Graham Cracker Sticks and Taco Dip & Rolled Tortilla Chips, these single-serve snacks are perfect for families who love to feel great about the foods their kids enjoy.

This includes super moms like Daphne Oz, Christina Milian and Candace Parker who work hard to balance busy lives and healthy lifestyles for their families. To help launch Sabra Kids, they are challenging one another and parents everywhere to a game of truth or delicious dare—sharing some less-than-proud, real-life snacking and parenting truths while daring their own children to try something new. The #sabradeliciousdare campaign will kick off the week of February 22nd and brave fans who comment on the posts with their own snacking truths will have a chance to win a limited edition 'Sabra Kids Delicious Dare Box' with a custom card game and two full size products for kids to try each flavor.

Mom, professional basketball player, and broadcaster Candace Parker says, "The truth is, when you're always busy and on-the-go, it can be tough to find healthy snack options that your kids will actually enjoy. That's why I am really excited about Sabra Kids! It's a plant-based and delicious snack I can feel good about my daughter eating."

According to a recent survey by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra, 70 percent of parents say they want their kids to eat more plant-based foods, but 80 percent say they usually give their picky kids the same snacks they already like. So, how to get them to try something new? More than 70 percent of parents say their kids will try a new snack if dared to do so!

"Like many families, we've embraced a more plant-based way of eating at home, and I know it can be very challenging to find incredibly great tasting, excellent snacks for kids," said Jason Levine, dad of three and Sabra CMO. "Sabra Kids is a delicious snack and we're thrilled for families to taste for themselves ... in fact, we're daring them to try it."

Sabra is so sure kids will love the taste of the products that they have offered a "Love It or It's Free" Guarantee. Visit http://SabraKids.dja.com for details & terms & conditions. Must be 18+ (19+ in AL & NE). Refund will consist of pre-tax purchase price stated on original receipt. Submit proof by 1/7/22.

Sabra Kids come in packs of three single-serve snacks and the products are plant-based, vegan, Kosher and made from non-GMO* ingredients. You can find Sabra Kids in supermarkets nationwide and online at retailers including Walmart and Amazon Fresh.

*Survey conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra with a sample of 2,000 U.S. parents of school-aged children (5-17) from Feb. 16 - Feb. 19, 2021.