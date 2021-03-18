The nation’s largest trade show showcasing all aspects of the food and beverage processing and packaging industry has announced new dates and halls for the 2021 event. Originally slated for October 12–15 in Lakeside Center, Levels 1 and 2, of the McCormick Place Convention Center, PROCESS EXPO will now be moving this edition to the South Hall of McCormick Place, November 2nd–5th.

“McCormick’s South Hall has always been the preferred location for Process Expo as it is much larger than the other halls and its modern facilities better highlight our exhibits and popular show floor activities. We have hosted numerous events in this hall and the change in dates only helps move us closer to the original date pattern of the show,” stated Matt Malott, chairman of the Board, Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and president/CEO of Multivac, Inc..

When presented with the option to shift the event to the South Hall, organizers saw this as an opportunity to also provide a safer environment for business networking. In addition, the spacious South Hall allows for the show to be held in a single location, in comparison to Lakeside Center which was split over two levels, with the lower level presenting notable operational challenges.

“Listening to our customers and remaining diligent in following safety protocols, solidified the decision in ensuring the future success of the show and service to the food and beverage processing and packaging community. We are committed to creating a platform elevating product discovery, the latest technology and advancements and we are confident that this move will provide a more engaging atmosphere for attendees and exhibitors,” stated Kristy Meade, group show director, Messe Frankfurt, Inc.

The 2021 edition of PROCESS EXPO is preparing to be one of the first face-to-face events in this industry, following the pandemic, bringing together thousands of food and beverage processors, packaging professionals, equipment manufacturers, industry leaders and academia.

Gather additional information on general show details, registration and other networking opportunities via the website at www.myProcessExpo.com.