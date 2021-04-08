Company: Promotion In Motion

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.00

Product Snapshot: Welch's Fruit Snacks recently released its new Easter pack, the Welch's Easter Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit 3.75oz Peg Bag.

The 3.75 oz. peg bags features distinctive Easter-themed packaging and festive fruit snack shapes including a chick, egg, flower and bunny. The new offering, now available in-store for $1.00 at Walmart and Target, is appealing to fruit snack lovers of all ages is great for adding to Easter Baskets. As always, Welch’s Fruit Snacks are made with Real Fruit and feature an excellent source of Vitamins A, C & E, no preservatives and more.