Welch's Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit Easter Egg

Company: Welch's Fruit Snacks

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99-$5.48

Product Snapshot: New for 2020, Welch’s Easter Fruit Snacks are now available in 3oz. Easter Eggs that feature 6 fun sized pouches inside, making them the perfect addition to Easter baskets. Even better, the fruit snacks are festively shaped for the season (think bunnies, eggs, chicks & more).

The eggs feature six fun-sized pouches inside, and a 3 oz. Easter egg retails for $2.99 on target.com. The snacks are made with real fruit.

Additional pack sizes available include 28-count boxes, 35-count bags, 160-count boxes, and more. A 28-count box retails for $3.95 on DollarGeneral.com, and a 35-count pouch retails for $5.48 on Walmart.com.