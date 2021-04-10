Company: Simple Mills

Website: www.simplemills.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: The search for the perfect clean topping cracker is over! Simple Mills’ new Organic Seed Flour Crackers are made from a unique, nutrient-dense sunflower, pumpkin and flax seed flour blend that delivers protein, fiber, and antioxidants in every serving. This new addition to the Simple Mills portfolio is the company’s first cracker product to receive USDA Organic Certification, representing Simple Mills’ commitment to supporting organic, regenerative farming practices.

Just the right size and texture for your favorite toppings and spreads, these 2” hexagons boast a flaky cracker crunch along with a wholesome ingredient lineup and nothing artificial. Simple Mills’ new Organic Seed Flour Crackers are also:

Certified Gluten-free; Free of grains, soy, corn, gums and emulsifiers

Simply made with just 7-10 ingredients per flavor

Non-GMO Project Verified

Paleo-friendly and vegan

Available in Original, Garlic & Herb and Everything varieties

In addition to the cracker’s USDA Organic Certification, Simple Mills established direct contracts with several Midwestern farmers who grew an organic sunflower crop to be used in the new line. These partnerships provide financial incentives to support and encourage the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices that promote healthy soil, marking the company’s growing commitment to advance regenerative agriculture and restore the planet, one acre at a time.

“How our food is grown has a direct impact on the health of the planet. It’s not only cars and airplanes that are causing climate change—it’s the food on our plates. While agriculture is one of the key contributors to climate change, it can also be a part of the solution,” said Shauna Sadowski, Simple Mills vice president of sustainability. “That’s why Simple Mills is helping to advance regenerative agriculture, working with suppliers and farmers to adopt practices like extended crop rotations, cover cropping, and organic amendments that build healthy soil and ultimately, heal the land.”

The new crackers will be available this month at Whole Foods, Amazon, SimpleMills.com and other retailers at $4.99 per box (MSRP). They join Simple Mills’ Almond Flour Crackers and Veggie Pita Crackers as well as other nutrient-dense snacks that span the #1 baking mix, #1 cracker and #3 cookie brand in the natural channel.