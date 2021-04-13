Company: Blue Diamond Almonds

Website: www.bluediamond.com

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Blue Diamond Growers is turning up the heat with its new line of Blue Diamond XTREMES almonds. Available in three super-hot flavors: Cayenne Pepper (Hot), Ghost Pepper (Hotter), and Carolina Reaper (Hottest), these new almonds are made with real peppers and have a spicy flavor rush that takes snacking to the next level. Their dynamic combination of heat plus delicious flavor makes them impossible to put down.

Blue Diamond XTREMES has 6g of plant protein, and are an excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin E and a good source of magnesium.

“Spicy snacks are continuing to rise in popularity, and through our research, we uncovered that there is a growing demand to really bring the heat to the category,” said Maya Erwin, who recently took on a new role at Blue Diamond as the vice president of innovation and R&D. “We couldn’t resist combining our highest-quality almonds with extremely hot flavor to give consumers a flavor rush they’ll keep wanting to come back for.”

Blue Diamond XTREMES are currently available at select retailers and will be available online and in major retailers beginning June 2021.