Company: Blue Diamond Growers

Website: www.bluediamond.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.19-$6.98

Product Snapshot: Blue Diamond has announced the introduction of four new snack almonds flavors, including its innovative Mash Ups line.

Blue Diamond is adding Elote Mexican-Style Street Corn and Korean BBQ flavors to its existing portfolio of flavors, including favorites like Honey Roasted Almonds, Wasabi & Soy Sauce Almonds, and Spicy Dill Pickle Almonds. Both flavors are now available at select Walmart locations and will be rolling out to grocery stores nationwide in the coming months:

Blue Diamond Almonds Elote – Mexican-Style Street Corn Almonds deliver the taste of perfectly grilled sweet corn topped with chili pepper, cheese, and lime (MSRP: $4.19).

Blue Diamond Almonds Korean BBQ Almonds offer a smoky, sweet, and spicy snack with flavors of soy, garlic, and gochujang, all wrapped into one superfood snack (MSRP: $4.19).

Blue Diamond is also releasing its Mash Ups line. Now available in two varieties, each Blue Diamond Almonds Mash Ups combines two intense flavors into one multi-dimensional snack. Mash Ups are now available exclusively at Walmart:

Blue Diamond Almonds Mash Ups Cinnamon and Maple Almonds offer a harmonious balance of sugar and spice in a better-for-you indulgent treat (MSRP: $6.98).

Blue Diamond Almonds Mash Ups Dark Chocolate and Chili Pepper Almonds pair the sweetness of dark chocolate with a subtle kick of chili pepper—creating a sweet and spicy flavor combo (MSRP: $6.98)

“We know that consumers are eager to try new flavors of their favorite snacks, and in our research, we’ve identified a growing demand for global flavors tied with savory sweetness ranking as the fastest growing snack category over the past year,” said Maya Erwin, vice president of innovation and R&D at Blue Diamond. “Expanding our portfolio of international flavors and introducing these exciting flavor combinations are some of the key ways that we're bringing consumers flavors they’ll come to crave.”

Blue Diamond’s new flavors will be available beginning June 2022. For more information on existing and new products, visit BlueDiamond.com.