Company: Nestlé USA

Website: www.goodnes.com/life-cuisine

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29-$4.69

Product Snapshot: With nutrients and ingredients made for your lifestyle, LIFE CUISINE provides healthy food made to help you thrive. LIFE CUISINE is launching 10 new varieties to feed a range of popular eating lifestyles: High Protein, Meatless, Gluten Free and Low Carb Lifestyle.

Featuring on-trend ingredients like cauliflower rice, these new offerings from LIFE CUISINE help you get the most out of your food, so you can get the most out of life.