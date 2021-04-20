Company: Nestlé USA
Website: www.goodnes.com/life-cuisine
Introduced: April 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $4.29-$4.69
Product Snapshot: With nutrients and ingredients made for your lifestyle, LIFE CUISINE provides healthy food made to help you thrive. LIFE CUISINE is launching 10 new varieties to feed a range of popular eating lifestyles: High Protein, Meatless, Gluten Free and Low Carb Lifestyle.
Featuring on-trend ingredients like cauliflower rice, these new offerings from LIFE CUISINE help you get the most out of your food, so you can get the most out of life.
-
LIFE CUISINE Gluten Free Lifestyle Cauliflower Crust Three Meat Pizza: Based on popular demand, LIFE CUISINE is introducing a new gluten-free cauliflower crust pizza with the release of a three meat variety, topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef and mozzarella cheese, and packed with 18 grams of protein.
-
LIFE CUISINE Gluten Free Lifestyle Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Piada: With two new cauliflower crust piada varieties, you can enjoy a convenient and easy sandwich without the gluten! And they each have at least 18 grams of protein to fuel your day. Did you know: A piada is an Italian-style street food with origins in the Romagna region of North-Central Italy.
-
LIFE CUISINE Meatless Lifestyle Buffalo Style Cauliflower Bites: These buffalo-style cauliflower bites are your favorite game day snack re-imagined, with cauliflower florets breaded and tossed in a mild buffalo sauce. These plant-based snacks are also a good source of Vitamin C.