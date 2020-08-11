Company: Wholly Wholesome

Website: www.whollywholesome.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99

Product Snapshot: This gluten-free pizza dough comes in a freezer friendly package and can be rolled into various shapes and sizes for desired baking needs.

In addition to using responsibly sourced palm fruit oil, our gluten free pizza dough is allergy friendly and does not contain any of the top 8 allergens.

This dough ball is for much more than just pizza! Stromboli, calzones, flatbread & garlic knots are just a few favorites.