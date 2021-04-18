Nature’s Path, North America’s largest certified organic breakfast and snack food company, has announced the winners of their annual Gardens for Good program, recognizing the critical role of community gardens and their efforts to provide access to organic, fresh and nutritious fruits and vegetables.

With more than 350 submitted grant applications, Nature’s Path brought in extra resources to vet and select 21 winners—adding a 22nd grant at the last minute—to each receive $5,000 to support local gardening efforts. Special consideration was given to gardens serving BIPOC communities, disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“With so many deserving applicants and amazing stories about local community garden impacts, it was so hard to choose only 21 gardens to receive our grants, which is why we added an extra at the last minute!” said Jyoti Stephens, VP mission and strategy at Nature’s Path. “The overwhelming response to this year’s Gardens For Good program shows us that – amidst a time when access to nutritious foods became a critical challenge due to the pandemic—local communities have rallied together to support each other. It is truly heartwarming.”

Submissions to this year’s program included various community gardens with a shared vision of providing nutritious food to those who do not readily have access to fresh, organic produce. Not only do these gardens provide healthy foods, they offer community gathering places and educational programs on horticulture, nutrition and food preparation.

“After a year of physical distancing, it feels wonderful to celebrate so many gardens that are bringing their local communities together in a healthy way. After such a challenging year, it’s time to get back to the roots of good health and happiness. That’s what these gardens do,” continued Stephens.

The winners of the Gardens For Good grants include:

AfriThrive Garden

Alief Community Garden

Arcata Community Health and Wellness Garden

Arma Community Garden

Ashamaawaso (s/he feeds a child)

Black Urban Farmers Association

Cheyenne River Youth Project Winyan Toka Win Garden

Cowichan Green Community’s The Inclusion Garden

Food Strong Learning Garden

Galiano School Garden

Gardeneers Piccolo School Garden

Harris Health System’s LBJ Hospital Community Farm

Jubilee Community Garden Society

Manna Meal Community Garden

Mohawk Seedkeepers

Odyssey Charter School Garden

Painted Turtle Farm

South Los Angeles Community Farm

The Ben Jones Community Garden at The HUUB

The Gathering Place Garden

The Healing Garden at Ferry Lane Farm

Trellis for Tomorrow

Depending on location, some winning gardens will receive hand deliveries of their grants by Nature’s Path ambassadors. All winners will also receive Food52 Garden Totes and a MyGardenPlanner “success bundle,” an online planner that guides the process of creating an edible garden, and Nature’s Path goodies including a mini-garden tote and a commemorative plaque.