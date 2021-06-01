Company: Mission Foods

Website: www.missionfoods.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Mission Foods is pleased to introduce Fresh Signature—a bold new entry into the flatbreads category that expands the company’s offering of authentic, high-quality products with globally inspired flavors that consumers crave.

Fresh Signature by Mission introduces six new artisan flatbreads baked in Mission’s proprietary stone oven. The new items will initially launch this month in the Northeast, with distribution expanding throughout the year. The Fresh Signature line is made from high-quality ingredients and ready for consumers to create dream dishes with a touch of international flair. These exciting new offerings include:

Mission Fresh Signature Naan - This popular staple of many kinds of Indian cuisine is a tasty addition to simple but delicious dishes like butter chicken.

Mission Fresh Signature Mini Naan - For a smaller serving of this traditional Indian-inspired flatbread, mini naan includes two additional naan pieces in a smaller size.

Mission Fresh Signature Flatbread - This traditional flatbread is great for dipping in a favorite sauce or creating tasty, fun pizza dishes right at home.

Mission Fresh Signature Pita: Original - A popular Mediterranean and Middle Eastern go-to, pita can be dipped in hummus as a snack or stuffed with any choice of meats, vegetables and sauces, making it a convenient self-contained meal.

Mission Fresh Signature Pita: Whole Wheat - For an even more nutrient-packed Mediterranean or Middle Eastern-inspired meal, consumers can choose Mission’s whole wheat pita option.

Mission Fresh Signature Roti - Another popular flatbread inspired from Indian cuisine, roti is thinner, lighter and rounder than naan and makes a delicious dipper for sauce that will have families sopping up every last bite.

Mission’s consumer-tested, proven quality will be showcased in the Fresh Signature line’s extended shelf life and never frozen freshness, which includes resealable packaging for the Pita and Roti products. The company’s proprietary stone oven adds an extra element of flavor and authenticity to these new items.

“Over the last 10 years, Mission Foods has honed our expertise in selling and making flatbreads in our overseas markets like the U.K., Europe, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia, and we are thrilled to now bring that heritage of great-tasing and high-quality breads to the U.S.,” said Juan Gonzalez, CEO, Mission Foods. “Our Pita, Naan, Flatbread and Roti signify an important expansion for the company, and I’m excited to help introduce U.S. consumers to these new and already popular Mission flavors.”

Mission Foods is well-positioned to expand its footprint in the growing flatbread category. As consumers have shown more interest in home-prepared meals and international flavors, more shoppers are flocking to new types of bread that they can use to expand their recipe rotation with more home-cooked, authentic, globally inspired flavors that Mission is famous for.

“Fresh Signature® by Mission offers consumers exciting new flavors from a brand they trust to deliver an authentic experience,” said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president, marketing & trade marketing at Mission Foods. “Consumers can easily integrate the Fresh Signature® line into their everyday cooking, or branch out into exciting new kinds of cuisine inspired by dishes around the world.”

Consumers also express strong trust in Mission Foods to deliver an authentic experience with a great-tasting, high-quality product, with 92-96 percent of target consumers saying they trust Mission more than other brands to deliver a quality flatbread item.

“Mission Foods has a proven track record of delivering delicious, fresh, high-quality pantry staples that consumers love, as well as driving incremental sales growth by boldly breaking into new categories,” Mohanraju said.