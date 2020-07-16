Cali'flour Foods expands popular line of low-carb flatbreads with a fresh new flavor

Company: Cali'flour Foods

Website: www.califlourfoods.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99, $39.95

Product Snapshot: Wrap it, grill it, dip it, stuff it. Skinny-up any summer meal with the new Sun-Dried Tomato Flatbreads from Cali’flour Foods, makers of low-carb comfort foods. Unique in their versatility, Cali’flour’s flatbreads can be used as a low-carb replacement for tortillas, buns, pitas, even chips. And, the new Sun-Dried Tomato Flatbreads have a fresh and tangy flavor that’s sure to brighten any summer fare. They will be available online beginning July 13, 2020 and will begin hitting grocery stores later this summer and fall.

Like everything from Cali’flour Foods, the newest flatbread is made with only simple fresh ingredients, including fresh cauliflower, mozzarella, egg whites and sun-dried tomatoes. Each flatbread contains only 3g of net carbs, 60 calories and 5g of protein, so it has just a fraction of the carbs and calories compared to other grain free wraps available. Cali’flour’s flatbreads are gluten-free and grain-free, keto friendly, low glycemic and perfect for anyone managing their macronutrients, weight or blood sugar.

“Cali’flour fans are so inventive and use our flatbreads to create low-carb versions of every possible meal and snack. So we’ve been working hard to develop a new flavor to fuel the creativity and provide even more options,” said Amy Lacey, Founder of Cali’flour Foods. “The new Sun-Dried Tomato offering is a ray of sunshine that’s tart and tangy and the perfect flavor to complement our Original and Spicy Jalapeno Flatbreads.”

According to SPINS, tortillas and flatbreads are now a $3.4 billion category, which has grown 13 percent in the latest 52 weeks. Cali’flour’s flatbreads stand out in the category because they are made with fresh, whole foods. They provide a real solution for health-conscious consumers and those living with chronic or inflammatory diseases who are looking for ways to reduce the amount of refined sugars and white flour in their diet.

Along with the addition of Sun-Dried Tomato, Cali’flour has created a new variety pack of flatbreads. Consumers can now get all three flavors, 8 Original, 8 Spicy Jalapeno and 8 Sun-Dried Tomato Flatbreads, in one variety package at califlourfoods.com.

To celebrate the launch of Sun-Dried Tomato, Cali’flour Foods is giving consumers the opportunity to save 25 percent on any package of flatbreads from July 13-July 19, 2020, exclusively online at califlourfoods.com. Just use the code SDT25 to take advantage of the offer.

Purchase the new Sun-Dried Tomato and Variety package of flatbreads at califlourfoods.com beginning July 13, 2020. They will also be available at Amazon.com. SRPs are $39.95 for the 24-count of Sun-Dried Tomato Flatbreads, and the 24-count variety package (Sun-Dried Tomato, Original, and Spicy Jalapeno), and $6.99 for a 5-count of the Sun-Dried Tomato Flatbreads.